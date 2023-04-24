A Few Clouds 42°

SHARE

Police Investigating Shooting Over Weekend In Springfield

A man was taken to the hospital following an early morning shooting in Hampden County on Sunday, April 23, authorities said. 

Springfield police received an alert of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, in the 100 block of Maple Street, where they found a wounded man.
Springfield police received an alert of a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, in the 100 block of Maple Street, where they found a wounded man. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Officers received a Shotspotter activation around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Maple Street, where they found a man bleeding from a bullet wound, Springfield police said online. 

Responders took him to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. They did not release any information on the victim. 

Springfield detectives are investigating the shooting. They ask anyone with information to contact the department at 413-787-6300. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE