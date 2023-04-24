Police Investigating Shooting Over Weekend In Springfield

Officers received a Shotspotter activation around 12:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Maple Street, where they found a man bleeding from a bullet wound, Springfield police said online.

Responders took him to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. They did not release any information on the victim.

Springfield detectives are investigating the shooting. They ask anyone with information to contact the department at 413-787-6300.

