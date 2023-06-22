Mostly Cloudy 78°

Police ID Man Shot To Death In Springfield; Suspect Remains At Large

Police in Hampden County have released the name of the man who was shot on Monday, June 19, and died a day later in the hospital, authorities said. 

Springfield police Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Shawn Delgado, 31, of Springfield, was found shot in the 600 block of State St, Springfield police said. Officers found him bleeding from a bullet wound after responding to a ShotSpotter alert just after 5 p.m. 

Responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors couldn't save his life. He died the following day, police said. 

Investigators ask anyone with information on the death of Shawn Delgado to contact Springfield police detectives at 413-787-6355. 

