Police ID Man Shot To Death In Springfield; Suspect Remains At Large

Shawn Delgado, 31, of Springfield, was found shot in the 600 block of State St, Springfield police said. Officers found him bleeding from a bullet wound after responding to a ShotSpotter alert just after 5 p.m.

RELATED: Springfield Police Seek Tips In State Street Shooting

Responders rushed him to Baystate Medical Center, but doctors couldn't save his life. He died the following day, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the death of Shawn Delgado to contact Springfield police detectives at 413-787-6355.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.