Woman In ICU Following Chicopee Crash; Fifth Person Hit By Vehicle There Since October

A woman remains in critical condition following a hit-and-run crash in Chicopee on Wednesday, Dec. 28, authorities announced. Reports like this have become all too common in recent months as this marks the fifth person hit by a vehicle in the city in the past three months, reports said.

The woman hit this week was struck just before 6 p.m. in the area near Broadway and Grove streets, Chicopee police said. The driver sped off, but a witness remembered the car's license plate. Officers tracked down the vehicle and the 41-year-old driver, who is now cooperating with the investigation, authorities said.

Police did not release the names of the woman or the driver.

This is the seventh severe crash in Chicopee since Oct. 8, MassLive reported. Six people have been killed, including four pedestrians and a cyclist. A driver died in a rollover wreck on Center Street on Thanksgiving.

Chicopee's mayor and leaders submitted proposals during a city council meeting earlier this week to improve pedestrian safety, such as pedestrian lights on Montcalm Street, MassLive said.

