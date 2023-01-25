Westfield Dad Who Admitted To Beating His Infant To Death Gets 17 Years: Report

A 32-year-old Westfield man who pleaded guilty to beating his 8-month-old baby girl Lily to death will serve 17 years in prison, MassLive reported.

Daniel A. Torres admitted to the killing on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and struck a plea deal with prosecutors to avoid his trial, which was set to start this week, the report said. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, though a grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder charges.

Torres was watching Lily on July 28, 2018, while her mother was at work when he called 911 to report the girl was unresponsive at their apartment at 14 Parker Ave., the report said. He admitted to slapping her "out of frustration," the prosecutor said.

Baystate Noble Hospital staff reported the girl had “significant swelling of the brain, retinal hemorrhages, and bruises to her face that were consistent with abuse trauma," Westfield News reported in 2019. The medical examiner said Lily Anayah Torres died of blunt force trauma.

Torres pleaded not guilty to the charges originally, and after a judge reduced his $1 million bail to $20,000, he was released leading up to his trial, Westfield News reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.