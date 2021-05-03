Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
Vehicle So Caked In Road Salt, Dirt It Attracted Police Attention, Led To Drug Bust

Kristin Palpini
This vehicle was pulled over due to an unreadable license plate, police said. An inventory allegedly led to the discovery of heroin and crack. Photo Credit: MSP
Items alleged seized by police on March 2 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police
Items allegedly seized by police on March 2 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Police

A vehicle driving down I-91 had a license plate so obscured by road salt and dirt that it attracted police attention leading to the alleged discovery of about 900 packs of heroin and more than 45 grams of crack.

On Tuesday, March 2, a little before 1:30 p.m., a Massachusetts State Police Trooper patrolling Interstate 91 in Northampton allegedly observed a gray Nissan sedan drive by with an unreadable license plate, police said.

The officer pulled the Nissan over and soon learned that the driver, Harry Sanborn, 46, of Chelsea, Vermont, was allegedly operating a motor vehicle on a suspended Vermont driver’s license.

Sanborn was placed in handcuffs and police performed an inventory of the vehicle before having it towed, police said.

During the search, police allegedly found a glass pipe commonly used to consume drugs and what appeared to be a small amount of crack cocaine on Sanborn. In the car, police allegedly found a brown paper bag with about 900 wax packets each containing a small amount of a substance suspected to be heroin, police said. All together the packets weighed about 18 grams. Police also allegedly found a bag containing three bags of a substance suspected to be crack. All three bags together weighed about 47 grams, police said.

Sanborn was arrested and charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, trafficking in crack cocaine, and trafficking in heroin, police said. Bail was set at $25,000.

