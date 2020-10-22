Unregistered Sex Offender Busted With Help Of 'Alert' Citizen

Police are saluting an “alert” citizen who reported a man suspiciously watching children at play.

It turns out the man is a sex offender who never registered his newest home, work or school address with the police.

Wilbraham Police arrested Christopher Tadra Berchem, 46, of Somers, Connecticut, on the charge of failure to register as a sex offender, level 2 or 3, police said.

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, at around 6 p.m., police received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the Raymond Drive neighborhood.

“The caller stated that the suspicious vehicle was occupied by a lone white male and he appeared to be watching young children play,” police said.

Police located the reported vehicle off Main Street and soon learned Berchem’s sex offender status, police said.

Berchem has several aliases according to the police, including Chris Bercham, Timothy Bercham, and Chris Berchem.

Berchem was convicted of injury or risk of injury to or impairing the morals of children in 1998. He was convicted of the same charge in 2000. Someone is charged with this statute for having sexual contact with a child younger than 16 years old in a manner that is likely to damage the health or well-being of a child.

Massachusetts requires any sex offenders to register with the state if they live, work, or go to school in Massachusetts.

