Un-Registered Sex-Offender Discovered Living In Suburbs

An un-registered sex-offender has been located in a quiet, suburban neighborhood and arrested by police.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, police arrested Level 3 sex-offender Gerry A. Lewis, 63, of West Springfield, on a charge of failure to register as a level 2 or level 3 sex-offender, police said.

Lewis had allegedly been living on Sibley Avenue in West Springfield for two months without registering his new address, police said.

Lewis allegedly moved from Agawam to West Springfield in March, police said.

Lewis was convicted of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years of age in 1995, according to the state’s sex-offender registry.

