Two Holyoke High School Students Nabbed For Possessing Dangerous Weapons

Two Western Massachusetts high school students have been arrested for allegedly bringing dangerous weapons to an area high school.

Two students, who were not identified due to their ages, were arrested on Monday, March 14, after Holyoke High School Resource Officer Manuel Rivera, was called to meet with school officials regarding a student with dangerous weapons.

The incident began when school administrators became aware of a student violating the vaping rules, according to Captain Matthew F. Moriarty, of the Holyoke Police.

Upon making contact with the student officials became aware of items in the student's bag.

Officer Rivera, once aware of the dangerous items, arrested two students immediately, Moriarty said.

Among the items recovered from the students were

A machete

Several types of ammunition

Brass knuckles

Knives

A hammer

The ammunition was hidden in a marijuana bag, Moriarty said.

"The Holyoke Police Department has received full cooperation from the Holyoke Public Schools," Moriarty said. "Holyoke Public Schools administrators and the Holyoke Police Department are dedicated and focused on the well-being of all students attending Holyoke Schools."

The investigation is ongoing

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413)322-6900.

