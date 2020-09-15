Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Two Days After Painting, Black Lives Matter Mural Vandalized In Western Mass

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
Two days after it was painted, a Black Lives Matter mural in Springfield (pictured here on Sept. 12) has been defaced. Photo Credit: Springfield Department of Communication
Two days after it was painted, a Black Lives Matter mural in Springfield (pictured here on Sept. 12) has been defaced. Photo Credit: Springfield Department of Communication

The Black Lives Mural painted over the weekend has been vandalized.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, who participated in painting the mural on Saturday, Sept. 12, said he is “disheartened” by the desecration of the mural on Court Street.

The mural - tall yellow letters that spell out Black Lives Matters in all capitals - was defaced by apparent “burn out” from tires, Sarno said.

Police are reviewing video footage taken in the area and investigating the vandalism.

“We will find out who did this and the individual(s) will be held responsible,” Sarno said.

The mural will be repaired by city public works employees.

“Unfortunately, there are still some in our community that looks to divide use - my goal will always be to unite us,” Sarno said. “There will be zero tolerance with regards to the desecration of any monument in our city.”

