Police & Fire

Three Hospitalized After Head-On Hampden County Crash During Storm

Kathy Reakes
Three people received minor injuries during a head-on crash.
Three people received minor injuries during a head-on crash.

Three people received minor injuries during a head-on crash during a snowstorm in Western Massachusetts.

The crash took place in Hampden County around 9:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 7, near the intersection of Converse Street and Rugby Road in Longmeadow.

When police arrived on the scene they found one of the vehicles on fire, but an officer was able to extinguish the flames, according to Longmeadow Police. 

Three people were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, police said. 

