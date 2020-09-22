Terrorism Squad Investigates Powder Mailed To Western Mass Hospital

A federal terrorism task force is investigating a white powder that was mailed to a Western Massachusetts hospital.

On Monday, Sept. 21, the Holyoke Fire Department responded to Holyoke Medical Center for a report of “unknown white powder” that arrived at the hospital in an envelope.

Two staff members were exposed to the powder that fell out of the envelope when it opened, Holyoke firefighters said.

Under the hospital’s emergency plan, the building was evacuated as a precaution. The staff members were decontaminated and the hazard staff was alerted.

A hazardous materials team determined the powder was not dangerous, firefighters said.

In 2001, sending white powder purporting to be anthrax - and sometimes it was anthrax - to government and community buildings and leaders was a terrorizing trend.

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Holyoke Police Department are investigating the identity of the sender(s) and their intentions.

