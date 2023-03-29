Teens Crash Stolen SUV Into Bicyclist In Springfield: Police

Two teens took a joyride in a stolen SUV in Hampden County on Wednesday, March 29, and crashed into a man on a bicycle before running away from the scene on foot, authorities said. Though, they probably should have stayed in the car because they didn't get very far before Springfield police caught up to them.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. after they drove the stolen SUV down Carew Street and then onto Newbury Street, Springfield police said. A bicyclist was making his way through the crosswalk at the same time when the car crashed into him.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries.

The boys jumped out of the SUV and made a break for it on foot after crashing the car against into a tree and then a fence in the 400 block of Newbury Street, police said.

One suspect, a 16-year-old, was caught on Alvin Street. His accomplice, a 15-year-old, was found hiding beneath a car on Carew Street.

Police did not release their names or charges because of their ages.

