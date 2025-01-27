Teen Trio Nabbed For Murder Of Chicopee Man

Three 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the murder of a Western Massachusetts man.

Hampden County residents Andres Torres and Luis Torres, both of Chicopee, and Luis Vasquez, of Springfield, have been arrested in connection with the Monday, Jan. 3, shooting death of Kelvin Cruz-Lopez, 23, of Chicopee, said the Hampden County District Attorney's Office.

According to Chicopee Police, the murder was uncovered around 10:30 p.m. when officers responded to 190 East Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

As officers arrived they located Cruz-Lopez, who appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound, the responding officer rendered first aid until he was transported to Baystate Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The homicide investigation, led by detectives from the Chicopee Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, quickly identified several suspects.

On Tuesday, Jan. 18, three arrest warrants for murder were sought and granted through Chicopee District Court.

Following their arrest, each was charged with murder and are currently being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.