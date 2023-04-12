Teen Missing In West Springfield; Police Asks For Public's Help To Get Her Home

West Springfield police are asking for the public's help to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing earlier this week.

Madison Daletto left West Springfield High School around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11, and she hasn't returned home or contacted her parents since. Police said she doesn't have her phone.

Daletto is described as 5 feet-3 inches tall with red hair and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, pink tank top, and grey sweatpants.

She has piercings in her left nostril and spetum and tattoos on her thigh and her back, police said.

Investigators believe she may be in West Springfield or Chicopee.

West Springfield police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact officers at 413-263-3210.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.