Teen Charged With Burning Down Antonio's Grinders In Springfield: Report

Police arrested a 15-year-old and charged him with burning down a sandwich shop in Springfield earlier this month, a news report said.

The teenager faces arson charges after police said he set the Aug. 15 fire that destroyed Antonio's Grinders on State Street, MassLive.com said. Police also believe the boy set another fire down the road less than an hour later.

Police met the teen on Aug. 16 when they were patrolling near Springfield High School of Science and Technology just before 11:30 p.m., the report said. They noticed a forklift driving around the school late at night at stopped to investigate.

“When officers got closer, they observed a 15-year-old juvenile boy get off the forklift and onto a bicycle where he was stopped on Alton Street,” Springfield police wrote in a statement to MassLive. “Officers recovered a lighter and key to the CAT from the juvenile.”

Officers arrested the teenager after they noticed the forklift had caused a lot of damage to the school, the report said. They released him to his family.

Police later linked him to the fire at Antonio's Grinders and in a parking lot further down State Street, the report said.

Police do not release the names of underage suspects.

