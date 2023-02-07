Teacher Charged With Raping Springfield Student Decade Ago: Reports

Multiple outlets reported that a 44-year-old teacher is accused of raping a student at New Leadership Charter School more than 10 years ago.

David Weremay of Florence, Northampton is accused of four counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, two counts of accosting or annoying another person, and intimidation of a witness, according to MassLive.

Western Mass News received a copy of the investigation report that said the crimes happened on Sept. 1, 2011. Calls to the Springfield Police spokesperson were not immediately returned.

Police arrested Weremay last month in the 1100 block of Carew Street, the reports said.

Weremay is a Biology Teacher at Springfield Renaissance School in Springfield, according to his LinkedIn profile. Administrators put him on administrative leave following his arrest, Western Mass News said.

