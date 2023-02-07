Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Dies After Running From Troopers, Hiding In Westfield Woods: Police
Police & Fire

Teacher Charged With Raping Springfield Student Decade Ago: Reports

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
David Weremay
David Weremay Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Multiple outlets reported that a 44-year-old teacher is accused of raping a student at New Leadership Charter School more than 10 years ago. 

David Weremay of Florence, Northampton is accused of four counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, two counts of accosting or annoying another person, and intimidation of a witness, according to MassLive

Western Mass News received a copy of the investigation report that said the crimes happened on Sept. 1, 2011. Calls to the Springfield Police spokesperson were not immediately returned. 

Police arrested Weremay last month in the 1100 block of Carew Street, the reports said. 

Weremay is a Biology Teacher at Springfield Renaissance School in Springfield, according to his LinkedIn profile. Administrators put him on administrative leave following his arrest, Western Mass News said. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.