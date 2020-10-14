Suspected Illegal Firearms/Drug Dealer Busted After Brief Chase

Police shut down an alleged illegal firearms dealer on Saturday, Oct. 10.

On Saturday around 4 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a tip that a man was selling guns at an apartment building on Fort Pleasant Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene they saw a crowd of people and the suspect - Joshua Santiago - they were seeking walking away.

When police ordered Santiago to stop, he allegedly took off running but was soon apprehended by police.

Police allegedly found a loaded large-capacity firearm in his jeans, police said. They also recovered 42 bags of heroin, $1,838, crack, and marijuana.

Santiago, 26, of, Springfield, is being charged with:

- Carrying a firearm without a license to carry

- Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm

- Possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony

- Carrying a firearm with three prior violent/drug offenses

- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug

- Possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug

- Trespassing.

