Suspected Illegal Firearms/Drug Dealer Busted After Brief Chase

Police shut down an alleged illegal firearms dealer on Saturday, Oct. 10.
On Saturday around 4 p.m., Springfield Police responded to a tip that a man was selling guns at an apartment building on Fort Pleasant Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene they saw a crowd of people and the suspect - Joshua Santiago - they were seeking walking away.
When police ordered Santiago to stop, he allegedly took off running but was soon apprehended by police.
Police allegedly found a loaded large-capacity firearm in his jeans, police said. They also recovered 42 bags of heroin, $1,838, crack, and marijuana.
Santiago, 26, of, Springfield, is being charged with:
- Carrying a firearm without a license to carry
- Carrying a loaded large-capacity firearm
- Possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony
- Carrying a firearm with three prior violent/drug offenses
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug
- Possession with intent to distribute a Class D drug
- Trespassing.
