Suspected Drug Trafficker, Felon Modified Pistol To Make It Machine Gun: Springfield Police

Two men busted in Springfield on gun and drug charges allegedly altered a pistol to make it fire like a fully-automatic weapon, authorities said.

Carlos Dejesus, 31, of Holyoke, and Jamian Velez-Berrios, 19, of Chicopee, face several charges after they were arrested in a traffic stop last week, Springfield police said.

Firearms detectives had monitored Velez-Berrios for months on an alleged gun change and were tipped off that he would be armed at a house on Andrew Street Saturday, Feb. 18, authorities said.

Police got a warrant and were prepared to raid the home, but Velez-Berrios and Dejesus got into a car with a female driver and drove away before officers could go in. Investigators pulled the vehicle over at the State and Main street just after 2:30 a.m.

They found 10 pounds of marijuana, 35 grams of heroin, 2.5 grams of cocaine, and more than $2,200 in cash, Springfield police said. Dejesus also had a loaded pistol modified with a "glock switch." The device allows a semi-automatic gun to shoot like a fully-automatic one. The ATF considers these weapons modified like this as machine guns.

Dejesus, who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, armed assault with the intent to rob, and two firearms charges in 2011, is a convicted felon and isn't allowed to have a gun, Springfield police said.

Charges for the men include:

Carlos Dejesus —

Possession of a loaded machine gun

Firearm violation with three prior violent/drug crimes

Possession of a firearm without an FID card — Subsequent Offense

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Jamian Velez-Berrios —

Possession of a loaded machine gun

Possession of a firearm without an FID card

Possession of a high-capacity magazine/feeding device (four counts)

Trafficking in 18-36 grams of heroin

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

