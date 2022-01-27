Suspect Shot, Cop Hospitalized In Officer-Involved Shooting Incident In Springfield

Police in Western Massachusetts are investigating following an officer-involved shooting that left one shot and a police officer injured.

The incident took place in Hampden County just after midnight on Thursday, Jan. 27, when a Springfield officer assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit was responding to investigate an incident when he located a suspect on Court Square Avenue, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police Department.

The suspect, an adult male, assaulted the officer with a dangerous weapon and fled on foot before entering a parking garage on the 0-100 block of State Street, Walsh said.

Assisting officers arrived and an officer-involved shooting occurred at 12:10 a.m. inside the garage, he added.

Springfield Police Officers immediately provided first aid to the suspect who was transported to Baystate with serious injuries.

The officer who was injured was transported to Baystate for non-life-threatening injuries and was released Thursday morning, Walsh said.

The department is reviewing body-camera footage and gathering additional video from the area to aid in the investigation, officials said.

Walsh said once the investigation is complete, the Detective Bureau will turn over the information to the District Attorney’s Office for review and a final decision.

