Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Western Massachusetts Shooting

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Western Massachusetts, officials announced.

Berkshire County resident Edward Jennings, of Pittsfield, was arrested on Tuesday, April 20, and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of local resident Lemond Grady, age 39, who was shot and killed on North Street.

Officers from the Pittsfield Police Department responded to the area of North Street at 6:18 p.m. on Tuesday evening, where there were reports of shots fired, officials said. Upon arrival, investigators located Jennings, who took off on foot and was subsequently taken into custody on Lincoln Street.

Following the shooting, Grady was transported to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Jennings was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, April 21. Additional charges are pending as the investigation into the fatal shooting continues. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700 ext. 570.

