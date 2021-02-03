Suspect In 'Magic Lantern' Strip Club Shooting Is Arrested

An arrest has been made in connection with a February shooting at a rural strip club.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, gunfire broke out in the parking lot of the Magic Lantern, a topless bar on Route 20 in Monson by the Palmer town line, at around 1 a.m. The incident wasn’t reported until at least 12 hours later.

Now Ethan Fitzgerald, 25, of Ludlow, has been arrested in connection with the shooting, Monson Police said.

Fitzgerald was arrested Monday, March 1, on the charges of

possession of a firearm without an FID card or license to carry,

possession of ammunition with no FID card or license to carry,

discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling,

discharging a firearm within 150 feet of a highway, and

disorderly conduct.

Fitzgerald is being held on $100,000 bail and is to be arraigned in Palmer District Court.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation and arrest included Monson, Ludlow, Hampden, and Ware police as well as the Massachusetts State Police.

