Support Pours In For Family Of 4-Month-Old Killed In Southwick Crash

The GoFundMe to benefit the family of a 4-month-old girl who died when a tree fell on the car she was riding in on Friday, Feb. 3, has surpassed its goal in just a few days, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7 the campaign had raised more than $26,000 and counting.

Alana Rae Bourbeau died after noon on Friday when high winds pushed over a tree in Hampden County along Route 57 (Feeding Hills Road) in Southwick and onto the car Bourbeau was riding in, Massachusetts State Police said.

Her 23-year-old aunt, from Litchfield County, Jannel Towle, of Winsted, was driving and was seriously injured in the crash, the GoFundMe said.

Jennifer Johnson, a friend of the family, created the fundraiser.

"No mother should ever have to go through this. No grandmother should have to go through this," she said. "It absolutely breaks my heart that this tragedy has happened. I know this won't heal the hurt, but at least it can help, so they don't have to worry while their family deals with the reality of what has happened."

