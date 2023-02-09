Contact Us
Stolen Gun Found On Repeat Violent Offender From Springfield: Police

David Cifarelli
Earl Greene
Earl Greene Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

A repeat violent offender from Springfield has added almost 10 new charges to their record after police found them in possession of a stolen gun this week. 

Earl Greene, age 42, was arrested while he was sleeping in a car in the 0-100 block of Greene Street just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Springfield Police report. The gun, which was sitting in the passenger seat, was reported stolen out of Vermont, according to police. 

Greene cannot carry a gun because of previous firearms and drug convictions, police said. He was also not allowed to drive as his license is revoked.

Officers also found cocaine and crack-cocaine inside the vehicle, police said. Greene was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
  • Carrying a Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Firearm Violation with 3 Prior Violent/Drug Crimes
  • Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200
  • Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License – Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of a Class B Drug – Subsequent Offense

