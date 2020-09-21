Stealing 17 Firearms Capped Off Crime Spree, US Attorney Says

Two men went on an alleged crime spree before stealing 17 firearms from a local store. The men have been arrested and charged with theft.

Fernando Rivera, 24, and Christian Castro, 29, both of Connecticut, were each charged with one count of stealing firearms from a federal firearms licensee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts.

On Aug. 29, according to court documents, Rivera and Castro, as well as others, allegedly drove in two cars - one of which was stolen - and proceeded to drive around Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire stealing, or at least attempting to steal, ATMs.

Later on the same day, Castro, Rivera, and their cohorts allegedly stopped at a firearms store in West Springfield. They broke the doors and stole 17 firearms, the U.S. ATtorney’s Office alleged.

The men are facing up to 10 years in prison each.

