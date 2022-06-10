Springfield Woman Gets Prison Sentence Much Shorter Than Her Husband: Feds

A judge sentenced a 32-year-old Springfield woman to more than seven years in jail after she pleaded guilty to taking part in a drug smuggling ring that moved crack, heroin, and cocaine from Massachusetts into Vermont, authorities said. Her husband got 19 years for taking part in the operation in 2019.

Nia Dinzey, aka Nia Moore-Bush, pleaded guilty over the summer to several drugs, money laundering, and firearms charges, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said.

Investigators said Nia Dinzey and her husband, Dinelson Dinzey, would drive the drugs from Springfield to Barre, Vermont, or hire couriers to move them. The couple deposited the money they made in a Vermont bank in another woman's name and would withdraw it at a bank in Massachusetts as an attempt to launder the cash and hide it from police, the prosecutors said. It didn't work. They also bought and sold unlicensed firearms, according to federal authorities.

Police arrested the couple and several others tied to the drug ring in 2018. Dinelson Dinzey pleaded guilty to several crimes in 2019, and a judge sentenced him to nearly 20 years in prison, authorities said.

The couple's Facebook pages show they have at least one daughter together.

“Trafficking drugs and firearms onto our streets fuel violence, trauma, and chaos in our neighborhoods," US Attorney Rachel S. Rollins said. "This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our Commonwealth. Ms. Dinzey and her co-conspirators jeopardized the protection, health, and safety of our communities, and she will now have several years to focus on improving herself and finding better alternatives to crime.”

