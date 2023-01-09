Springfield Teen's 'Arsenal' Included Sawed-Off Shotgun, Assault Rifle: Police

A 17-year-old Springfield boy was busted with an arsenal of weapons that would have made Rambo jealous, authorities announced on Monday, Jan. 9.

Over the weekend, police raided the teenager's home on Rest Way and found a sawed-off shotgun, another shotgun, an assault rifle, three other firearms, two 50-round drums, twelve magazines — including nine high-capacity mags — and more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition, Springfield police said.

Police aren't releasing the boy's name because of his age.

“The arsenal that was stored in this home was staggering," Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said in a news release.

Clapprood credited Springfield Police Capt. Brian Keenan and his firearms investigation unit for this bust.

"I have no doubt that thanks to their efforts in seizing this illegal arsenal of weapons from this home, lives have been saved," Springfield mayor Domenic J. Sarno added.

“Now and again, I urge our judges and the court system to hold and keep this individual off our streets and out of our neighborhoods," Sarno said. "You want to decrease and stop gun violence – keep individuals like this locked up."

The 17-year-old male faces numerous firearms charges.

