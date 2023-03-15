Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Springfield Slaying: Victim ID'd As West Springfield Man

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department on Facebook

Officials in Hampden County have released the identity of a 25-year-old killed in a Friday, March 10, shooting in Springfield. 

Jahvante Perez, of West Springfield, was found shot just after 7 p.m. on Cadwell Drive in Springfield, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday. He died of his wounds at Baystate Medical Center later that night. 

Police charged Jordan Cabrera on Monday with the slaying, the prosecutor said. He is being held without bail. He's scheduled to return to court on April 12. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.