Springfield Slaying: Victim ID'd As West Springfield Man

Officials in Hampden County have released the identity of a 25-year-old killed in a Friday, March 10, shooting in Springfield.

Jahvante Perez, of West Springfield, was found shot just after 7 p.m. on Cadwell Drive in Springfield, the Hampden County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday. He died of his wounds at Baystate Medical Center later that night.

Police charged Jordan Cabrera on Monday with the slaying, the prosecutor said. He is being held without bail. He's scheduled to return to court on April 12.

