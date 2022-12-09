Contact Us
Police & Fire

Springfield Police End Months-Long Investigation With Cocaine, Gun Bust

Josh Lanier
Jerry Frank Jerry Frank
Jerry Frank Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department
Springfield police said they recovered more than 200 grams of cocaine, $6,400 in cash, and an illegal firearm in Jerry Frank's home. Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

Springfield police said they recovered more than 200 grams of crack, an illegal gun and ammo, and more than $6,000 in cash following an investigation that lasted months. 

Jerry Frank, 54, of Springfield, faces charges of firearm violation with three prior violent/drug offenses, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking cocaine, improper storage of a firearm, possession of ammo with an FID card, possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, authorities said. 

Officers began investigating Frank months ago and arrested him on Dec. 1 following a morning traffic stop on Harrison Boulevard because he had crack in his pocket and no driver's license, authorities said. They then raided his home on Oakland Street and found the cash, drugs, gun, and ammunition. 

