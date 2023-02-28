Springfield Man Killed In Maine Home With Teen; Officers Bust Suspect: Police

Police arrested a man who they say killed a 21-year-old Springfield man and a Maine teenager inside a small home in Poland, Maine, last week.

Shoeb Mohamed Adan, of Springfield, and Mohamed Aden, 16, of Lewiston, Maine, were found dead at the 205 Tripp Lake Road home on Feb. 22, the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were responding to a welfare call when they found the bodies inside.

Officials did not say how they died.

Investigators arrested 46-year-old Aaron Aldrich of Auburn, Maine, over the weekend and charged him with the killings, authorities said.

Aldrich is being held on an unrelated charge in a New Hampshire jail but will be sent back to Maine soon to face double homicide charges, officials said.

