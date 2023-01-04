Springfield Man Can’t Use His Nearly $200K In Movie Money For Bail On Drug Charges: DA

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni this week laid out a literal table full of evidence he said police seized from a 51-year-old Springfield man. It included more than 30 pounds of cocaine, nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills, a pound of raw fentanyl, and almost $200,000 in fake money.

Alonzo Williams faces charges of possession of a firearm without a license, trafficking in fentanyl over 200 grams, trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, trafficking in cocaine 18-36 grams, and possession to distribute a class A drug, Gulluni's office announced.

Springfield police detectives began investigating Williams some time ago after they began to suspect he was selling drugs out of his 81 Bessemer Street home, Gulluni said. After officers scored a search warrant, they pulled over Williams' car on Dec. 21, where they found 136 grams of cocaine, the prosecutor said.

They raided his home soon after and found the mountain of drugs Gulluni displayed on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He estimated the value of the narcotics to be around $2 million. That amount of drugs is usually reserved for a scene in a movie, and Williams had the cash to go with it.

Literally.

Police found nearly $190,000 of counterfeit cash with the words "Motion Picture Purposes" stamped on the back, authorities said.

However, Gullini said the drugs police found inside Williams' home fueled real violence and overdose deaths in and around the Springfield community.

"This very significant narcotics supplier to both the Knox Street and Sycamore Street gangs is a continuation of our efforts in arresting, disrupting, and dismantling these highly dangerous and lethal drug trafficking organizations, who drive fear and violence in our community,” he said during the press conference. "We have begun educating the public on the dangers of pills containing fentanyl and how they are causing a rash of overdoses across the Commonwealth. With this interception of almost 14,000 of these pills, countless overdoses were surely prevented."

Williams is currently being held on a $75,000 cash bond, authorities said. He's due back in court later this month.

