Springfield Approaches Homicide Milestone - 18th Victim ID'd

In a year in which Springfield may see a record number of homicides, police have identified the city's most recent victim of fatal violence.

In the past five years, 2019 was the one with the most homicides committed in Springfield - there were 20 that year.

2020 may set a tragic new record with the number of homicides reported. So far, 18 homicides have been reported in Springfield and there's still a month to go in the year.

Violence has been on the rise in major U.S. cities for all of 2020, according to a study by the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice. In large American cities, the summer of 2020 saw more than a 50 percent increase in homicides compared to the same time period in 2019.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, around 11:30 a.m., the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office announced that Justin Rivera, 28, of Springfield, died after being shot on Friday, Nov. 27, according to Western Mass News. He is the city's 18th homicide victim of 2020.

The shooting was first reported on Friday around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Kieth Street. Upon arrival, Springfield Police found two shooting victims, police said.

Rivera was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The incident is under investigation.

In the past five years the number of homicides in Springfield have been:

20, 2019;

19, 2018;

14, 2017;

12, 2016;

18, 2015, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reports.

