Space Heater Cause Of Brimfield Fire That Killed 74-Year-Old Resident

A space heater is to blame for a three-alarm fire that killed a 74-year-old man and destroyed a home in Central Massachusetts, authorities said.

The fire broke out at a single-family lakeside home at 26 3rd Street in Brimfield around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey reports.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke spewing from the building, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The fire, which required mutual aid from several surrounding departments, was contained in about an hour, Ostroskey said.

Investigators later found numerous space heaters inside the home and determined the fire started in the living room from a portable propane-fueled space heater, Ostroskey said. There were also no working smoke or carbon monoxide detectors in the house.

“Remember that kerosene space heaters and portable propane space heaters are not permitted for residential use in Massachusetts," Ostroskey said. “Smoke and CO alarms are your family’s first line of defense, so be sure you have them on every level of your home and test them once a month to be sure they’re working properly.”

The fire claimed the life of resident Bobby Gentile, who was trapped inside when the house went up in flames. A GoFundMe has since been launched for Gentile's ailing husband who is left with surmounting costs following the destructive blaze.

"Please consider contributing to Alan's survival fund," the campaign reads. "We can all pray for his comfort and extend our sympathy, however financially, we know he needs to replace physical items, secure housing, and maintain his living expenses."

People interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

In addition, residents struggling to pay for heating bills or maintenance may be eligible for assistance through the Massachusetts home energy assistance program (LIHEAP). No matter what type of heating source you have, LIHEAP may be able to help you pay your winter heating bills or maintain your heating system so it runs more safely and efficiently. All Massachusetts residents are encouraged to explore eligibility for this free program and apply for assistance.

