Shooting In Western Mass College Town

Police are investigating an apparent shooting in a Western Massachusetts college town.

On Tuesday, a little before 8 p.m., police received numerous reports of gunshots in the area of Camden and Lyman streets in South Hadley.

Soon thereafter, police learned of a single victim transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment to a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

South Hadley Police are investigating the incident. It appears to be an isolated incident without a threat to the community, police said.

South Hadley doesn't have many reported shootings. The town has approximately 18,000 residents plus about 2,000 Mount Holyoke College students. There are about 24 violent crimes reported each year, according to Neighborhood Scout, a real estate firm that tracks localized data.

People with information related to the shooting are being asked to call the police at (413) 538-8231, ext. 6318.

