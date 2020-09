Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a young man who has been missing since December.

The family of Jovann Vergara, 22, of Springfield, said he has been missing for nine months, Springfield Police said. Vergara may be in the areas of Holyoke or Boston, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6300.

