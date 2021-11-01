Seen Him? East Longmeadow Police Search For Missing Teen

Police are searching for a missing teenager who may have run away.

On Monday, Jan. 11, East Longmeadow Police asked for the public’s help in finding Timothy Rodrigues, 16.

Rodrigues was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a gray T-shirt, black overcoat, black Nike sneakers, black gloves, and a backpack, police said. He is 5’4” and weighs about 120 lbs.

In reference to other posts on social media, East Longmeadow Police said that Rodrigues is not wanted in connection with any crime.

Anyone with information about Rodrigues’ whereabouts is asked to contact East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440.

