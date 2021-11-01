Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Hampden Daily Voice
Seen Him? East Longmeadow Police Search For Missing Teen

Kristin Palpini
Timothy Rodrigues is missing
Timothy Rodrigues is missing Photo Credit: East Longmeadow PD

Police are searching for a missing teenager who may have run away.

On Monday, Jan. 11, East Longmeadow Police asked for the public’s help in finding Timothy Rodrigues, 16.

Rodrigues was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a gray T-shirt, black overcoat, black Nike sneakers, black gloves, and a backpack, police said. He is 5’4” and weighs about 120 lbs.

In reference to other posts on social media, East Longmeadow Police said that Rodrigues is not wanted in connection with any crime.

Anyone with information about Rodrigues’ whereabouts is asked to contact East Longmeadow Police at (413) 525-5440. 

