Road Rage: Suspect With Child In Car Allegedly Fired Shots In Springfield

A Western Massachusetts man was arrested for an alleged road-rage incident in which he shot at another vehicle with a small child in his car.

The incident took place in Springfield around 12:30 p.m., Sunday, April 3.

An investigation revealed two vehicles were involved in a road-rage incident and a minor collision occurred in the 300 block of State St., in Springfield, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

The driver of one car, later identified as Juan Franco, age 40, of Springfield, is alleged to have shot at the second vehicle with two occupants inside. The car was struck with gunfire, Walsh said.

Officers then located Franco’s car on the 800 block of Main Street and conducted a traffic stop. Officers detained Franco, his passenger, and removed a 4-year-old child from the back seat, Walsh said.

During a search, a firearm was located inside the car and Franco was positively identified as the person who fired the gun, Walsh added.

Franco was arrested and charged with:

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Carrying a firearm without a license

Attempted assault & battery with a firearm (2 counts)

Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building

Malicious damage to a motor vehicle

Reckless endangerment of a child

Leaving the scene of a property damage crash

