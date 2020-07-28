Reward Offered For Info Leading To Cause of Raging Russell Paper Mill Fire

A $5,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information that helps lead to who set the Strathmore Paper Mill fire in June.

State and local police and fire officials have been investigating the cause of the blaze since it erupted like a volcano, Friday, June 19, at 34 Valley View Ave.

The fire tore through the empty, sprawling mill complex, requiring the work of 120 emergency personnel to extinguish. A month later, the mill still smells like smoke.

The Arson Watch Reward Program is offering $5,000 to anyone who can provide information that will lead to the cause of the mysterious fire.

In particular, Arson Watch is seeking security or dashboard video was taken, 6-9 p.m. on June 19 along the following roadways:

Woronoco Road, Russell;

Route 20 West to the VFW, Russell;

Route 20 East to the Four Mile Store, Westfield;

Route 23 West to the Blandford town line.

The fire is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The reward is being funded by an association of Massachusetts insurance companies.

The property belongs to Jacob Trudeau, of Pittsfield, purchased Mill Building #2 from Russell in 2019 for $15,000. Trudeau transferred the property to an LLC he manages, Strathmore Holdings, on July 24.

