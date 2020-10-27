Police Seize Nearly 30,000 Packets Of Heroin In Major WMass Bust

Police confiscated nearly 30,000 bags of heroin in a huge drug bust on Friday.

Following a year-long investigation, on Friday, Oct. 23, Springfield Police allegedly observed drug deals at a Quincy Street home under surveillance, police said.

Police secured the area, applied for and received a warrant, then searched the home. Inside police allegedly found 600 grams of packaged heroin (29,573 bags) and $6,700, police said.

Six people were arrested in connection with the bust including two who are facing drug possession charges. Police released the names and charges against the individuals who were arrested on Quincy Street.

Julio Rodriguez, 58, of Springfield, was charged with drug trafficking class A (200-plus grams, drug distribution Class A, possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug, and conspiracy to violate drug laws, police said.

Jorge Diaz, 64, of Cambridge, was charged with drug trafficking Class A, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, police said.

Carlos Lopez, 47, of Springfield, was charged with drug trafficking Class A (200-plus grams), drug distribution Class A, possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug, police said.

