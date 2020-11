Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a woman who has been missing since October.

On Wednesday night, Chicopee Police announced they are searching for Michelle Abbott.

Abbott is 46 years old, 5’5”, weighs about 175 lbs., and has brown hair, police said.

She was last seen on Oct. 25.

People with information about Abbott’s whereabouts are asked to call police at (413) 594-1740.

