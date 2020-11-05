Police Officer Hit In Head With Hammer In Chaotic Confrontation

A city police officer was hit in the head with a hammer and taken to the hospital following an attempt to reach a man, whom police said they deal with often.

In a chaotic confrontation that included an attempted barricade and a Taser deployment, one Springfield Police officer was seriously injured, according to Western Mass News. The injuries are not life-threatening.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, around 5:45 a.m., Springfield Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Fenwick Street. When they arrived they found Leon Moultrie, 61, of Springfield, who was allegedly acting in a volatile manner.

Springfield Police are familiar with Moultrie having had 20 interactions with him since March, Western Mass News said, and his behavior had allegedly been getting more violent.

Police attempted to take Moultrie in for a psychiatric evaluation when Moultrie allegedly began throwing items at officers.

A Taser was deployed by police but did not seem to deter Moultrie who went into his home and attempted to make a barricade. When an officer kicked the door in, Moultrie allegedly came out swinging a hammer and struck an officer in the head.

Moultrie was tased again and taken into custody, brought to the hospital for treatment, then arrested on charges that include assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

