Police & Fire

Police Increase Security At Western Mass School District After Social Media Threat

Police have increased security at a Massachusetts school district due to a threatening message that has been circulating on social media in the community.
The Pittsfield Police Department, located in Berkshire County, reported that on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 26, a social media message that has circulated in communities across the United States was shared among students in Pittsfield.

Police said the message threatens violence, and it caused concern within the Pittsfield Public School community. 

The threat is not believed to be credible and "is consistent with a nationwide hoax," police added.

Authorities added that there has been no specific threat toward the district.

"Pittsfield Police are, however, collecting any information provided, as the viral effect of the messaging has continued to circulate among the Pittsfield Public School community this morning," the police department said. "Out of an abundance of caution, Patrol Officers are also providing visibility and support to the affected Pittsfield Public School Building/s."

