Police In Hampden County Issue Alert For Paving Scams

Police have issued an alert about paving scams as the summer months approach in New England.

The West Springfield Police Department in Hampden County said in an announcement that paving scams typically increase during spring and summer.

Police said the scams usually involve a person coming to a home and offering extra asphalt that needs to be used and to pave the driveway at a discounted price.

"If you agree or do not firmly refuse the offer, a crew appears quickly and begins working on your driveway only to eventually tell you that there is a mistake or issue and that the price will be several thousand dollars more than originally discussed," police said. "If you refuse to pay the additional money, the crew threatens to cease working."

Police advised residents to use the following tips to avoid these scams:

Beware of unsolicited offers to do paving work. Calmly but firmly tell the solicitors you are not interested and tell them to leave your property. If they refuse your instructions, call the police.

Do not let solicitors inside of your home.

Ask to see proof of the solicitor’s insurance; these scammers rarely have worker’s compensation insurance and if one of them is injured at your home, the claim could be made against your homeowner’s insurance.

Paving requires a permit from the DPW specific to your home; if a solicitor is offering to immediately begin paving work, it is probably not a legitimate offer.

Call the police if anyone begins “working” at your property without your consent.

Educate yourself and your family. Search the internet for “paving scams.”

Be vigilant on behalf of your neighbors; paving scams often target senior citizens.

Call the police if you have questions, or if unfamiliar people or companies appear at your door or in your neighborhood. All solicitors are required to register with the police department.

