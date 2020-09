An overturned dump truck has spread landscaper’s debris all over a city Avenue just in time for the Wed., Sept. 9 commute.

At around 8 a.m. Springfield police and fire officials responded to a report of an overturned truck on Rimmon Avenue.

It is unclear at this time what caused the rollover, but the people in the truck were treated for minor injuries, Springfield firefighters said.

