Holyoke police are investigating a reported shooting in the city's downtown Monday, July 13, night.

At around 10 p.m., police received a report of shots fired on Suffolk Street, according to the Breaking News Network.

Someone was killed in the incident, according to 22News, but police have not released any further information at this time. Holyoke Police and Massachusetts State Police are involved in the investigation.

