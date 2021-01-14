One Year Later, Suspect Charged With Murder For 21-Year-Old Springfield Man's Death

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 21-year-old Springfield man nearly one year ago to the day.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, law enforcement arrested Jose Gonzalez-Diaz, 25, of Holyoke, on the charge of murder, the Hampden County District Attorney said.

“When people choose violence and a life is taken, investigators never quit until those responsible are brought to justice,” said DA Anthony D. Gulluni in a statement.

Gonzalez-Diaz was arrested in connection with the Jan. 11, 2020 shooting death of Raecquese Wright, 21, of Springfield, the DA said.

On that Saturday, about one year ago, Holyoke Police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the area of Sargeant Street. Upon arrival, police found Wright suffering from gunshot sounds. First aid was applied at the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Among the law enforcement agencies that participated in the investigation and arrest are the Massachusetts State Police, Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Holyoke Police.

The investigation is ongoing, Gulluni said.

