One Person Hurt In Holyoke Car Crash: Firefighters

One person was sent to the hospital following a car crash in Hampden County earlier this week, authorities said.

The wreck was reported around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, near the intersection of Hampshire and Maple streets in Holyoke, firefighters said. The vehicle rolled onto its roof and needed to be stabilized before crews could remove the injured to get them help.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It's unclear if anyone else was inside the car when it crashed.

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

