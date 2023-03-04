Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Drug Trafficking Ring: Man Admits To Bringing Cocaine Into Central Mass; 15th Person Convicted
Police & Fire

One Person Hurt In Holyoke Car Crash: Firefighters

Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories
Holyoke firefighters work a car crash scene Friday night on Hampshire and Maple streets.
Holyoke firefighters work a car crash scene Friday night on Hampshire and Maple streets. Photo Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

One person was sent to the hospital following a car crash in Hampden County earlier this week, authorities said. 

The wreck was reported around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, near the intersection of Hampshire and Maple streets in Holyoke, firefighters said. The vehicle rolled onto its roof and needed to be stabilized before crews could remove the injured to get them help. 

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. It's unclear if anyone else was inside the car when it crashed. 

The Holyoke Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.