One Dead, Four Seriously Injured Following Two-Car Crash

Kristin Palpini
Kristin Palpini
A two-car crash on Monday night has left one person dead and four others seriously injured.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, police responded to a two-car crash in the area of Main Street and Fairview Avenue in West Springfield, police said.

It is not clear what caused the accident, which is still under investigation by the West Springfield Police as well as the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office.

The identity of the person who died as a result of the collision has not been named pending notification of family members, police said.

