One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting In Springfield

A man was killed by police in Western Massachusetts after he allegedly stabbed an officer in the face and attempted to attack another.

The incident took place in Hampden County around 8:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 9, when the Springfield Police responded to the area of Liberty Street and Cass Street for a report of a man who pulled a knife on a victim, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

Officers located a person matching the description on Genesse Street and attempted to further investigate, Walsh said.

The suspect, an adult man, then stabbed one of the two responding officers in the face, Walsh said.

The suspect then again charged towards the officers with his knife in hand and the officer who was stabbed in the face fired two shots from his service pistol striking the suspect, Walsh said.

Officers immediately applied first aid and the suspect was transported to Baystate Hospital where he died.

The officer who was stabbed was also transported to Baystate with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The Springfield Police Detective Bureau responded to the scene and in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

The incident was captured on officers’ body-worn camera and independent video from the area that shows the incident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.