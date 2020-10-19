No Bond For Truck Driver Accused Of Killing 7 Motorcyclists

A West Springfield man accused of killing seven people in a motor vehicle accident will not be allowed out on release while he awaits trial, a judge has ruled.

Lawyers for Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, had petitioned for a new bail hearing and to establish terms for Zhukovskyy’s release, but that motion was denied by a New Hampshire judge. Among the reasons for not granting a bond, the judge said there is concern Zhukovskyy would flee to Ukraine.

Zhukovskyy is awaiting trial in connection to the June, 2019, deaths of seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. He is being accused of negligent homicide, manslaughter, and several other crimes, police said.

Zhukovskyy was driving a pick-up truck towing a flatbed trailer when it collided with the motorcyclists.

It seems Zhukovskyy shouldn’t have been driving that night. According to court records, he was arrested in Connecticut a month before the crash and was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles should have suspended his license over such an infraction, but did not.

