Contact Us
Hampden Daily Voice serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Unsettled Weather Pattern Will Include Chance For Snow
Police & Fire

New Year's Day Shooting In Springfield Claims 1 Life: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Springfield police
Springfield police Photo Credit: Springfield Police Department

One person is dead following a shooting that happened on New Year's Day in Springfield, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Allen Street just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Twitter.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, Walsh said.

Authorities said the two parties were known to each other but no arrested have been made. The investigation is ongoing. 

to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.