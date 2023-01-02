New Year's Day Shooting In Springfield Claims 1 Life: Police

One person is dead following a shooting that happened on New Year's Day in Springfield, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 200 block of Allen Street just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh on Twitter.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, Walsh said.

Authorities said the two parties were known to each other but no arrested have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hampden and receive free news updates.